Unwell Gayle struggling ahead of second ODI

Chris Gayle is a doubt for West Indies' second one-day international with New Zealand on Saturday after falling ill during Wednesday's clash in Christchurch.

The top-order powerhouse only managed 22 from 31 deliveries in the series opener before becoming the first of Doug Bracewell's four victims on his return to the international scene following a drink-driving offence.

West Indies went on to post 248-9 from their 50 overs in Whangarei, but the hosts cruised to a five-wicket victory with four overs to spare.

While the Black Caps set about the Windies bowlers, Gayle was absent from the field as he began to feel unwell. He could miss the second of three ODIs - with the tourists needing to win to keep their chances of a series victory alive.

"He took ill," coach Stuart Law said when asked about Gayle. "He's going to seek further medical advice once we arrive in Christchurch.

"At this point in time I can't give you any further details of what's going on.

"I'm not a doctor. I can't give you any more, so I apologise. We should get a full appraisal tomorrow [Thursday]."