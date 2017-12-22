College football's inaugural early signing period is here.

College football recruiting early signing period: Tracking 2018 signings

As opposed to previous years, high school recruits now have the option to send in their letter of intent before National Signing Day, which takes place on Feb 7, 2018, creating added drama for what was already one of the biggest college football events of the year. Recruits have a 72-hour period, starting Wednesday, to cement their commitment to the school of their choice.

According to 247Sports' Composite rankings for the 2018 recruiting class, 23 of the top 50 football recruits have yet to officially commit to a team, which should make for an exciting few days this week. Ohio State ranks as the top team heading into the early signing period, but who knows what the rankings will look like after this week.

Follow along as Sporting News tracks the official signings of the Class of 2018:

5:23 p.m. (Tuesday): Georgia landed yet another top player in tight end Luke Ford, the nation's No. 2 tight end and No. 49 overall player.



BREAKING: #GoDawgs stay hot on the recruiting trail and add it's 20th signee during the Early Signing Day period as the No. 1 Nationally rated TE Luke Ford commits to the #Dawgs. pic.twitter.com/eeyX39lQAt

11:45 p.m.: UCLA landed unanimous four-star safety Stephan Blaylock, the No. 21 player at his position in the country.

9 p.m.: Texas landed four-star linebacker Ayodele Adeole, the No. 106 player the Class of 2018.

7:25 p.m.: FSU landed five-star defensive back Jaiden Woodbey (Fontana, Calif.). He is the No. 2 safety in 247Sports' Composite rankings and its 27th-ranked player.



Fontana five-star safety announces he will sign with #FloridaState pic.twitter.com/JOl7VxTCod

4:30 p.m.: Clemson landed five-star defensive end KJ Henry.

4:00 p.m.: Texas gets a commitment from four-star cornerback Anthony Cook, which adds to an impressive haul by second-year coach Tom Herman.



Anthony Cook, the fifth-best CB in the country, adds to Texas' loaded DB class https://t.co/6JglRGk1ez pic.twitter.com/yPGN02hzwd

3:38 p.m.: Brenton Cox, another five-star defensive end, chose Georgia over Alabama.



Five-star DL Brenton Cox picks #UGA. Kirby Smart's program is on fire right now.

3:28 p.m.: Clemson and Georgia having a day, and this statistic illustrates that:



Georgia and Clemson have landed 8 of the top 20 prospects on https://t.co/JziDdgR9jF board. Wow. https://t.co/QqIaBLCkXV

3:27 p.m.: Five-star Eyabi Anoma committed to Alabama.

2:51 p.m.: Georgia landed another five-star recruit with offensive lineman Cade Mays. Big days for the Bulldogs continues.



ESPN 300 offensive lineman Cade Mays has committed to Georgia. The former Tennessee commit visited the Dawgs this past weekend and said he fell in love with Athens. https://t.co/ChDcKduyId

2:12 p.m.: More on Clemson's impressive Signing Day haul.

1:16 p.m.: Five-star players still making decisions include tackle Cade Mays (2:30 p.m.), defensive end Brenton Cox (3 p.m.) defensive end Eyabi Anoma (3 p.m.) and defensive end KJ Henry (4 p.m.). Stay tuned.

11:57 a.m.: Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones from Heard County High School (Franklin, Ga.) committs to Florida and gives first-year coach Dan Mullen a star quarterback for the future.



QB Emory Jones signs with Florida over Florida State, Alabama and Ohio State. #Gators get their guy of the future.

11:52 a.m.: Jamaree Salyer, a five-star tackle from Pace Academy (Atlanta), commits with Bulldogs. He joins five-star quarterback Justin Fields from Harrison High School (Kennesaw, Ga.) and Zamir White from Scotland County High School (Laurinburg, N.C.).

11:28 a.m.: Four-star dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is next. Florida and Florida State will be watching closely.

11:21 a.m.: Underrated signing. East Carolina landed top in-state quarterback Holton Ahlers, who had several Power 5 offers.

11:08 a.m.: Tackle Jackson Carman (Fairfield, Ohio) chooses Clemson over in-state Buckeyes. That gives the Tigers three five-star commits today.

10:45 a.m.: Five-star Jackson Carman (Fairfield, Ohio) is expected to announce his decision around 11 a.m.

10:36 a.m.: Here's a good read from SN contributor Kristian Dyer on the impact of early Signing Day .

10:02 a.m.: Five-star defensive end Micah Parsons (Harrisburg, Pa.) stays at home and chooses Penn State.



The time has come I'm officially committed !!! #H2O I want want thank God for this amazing opportunity! pic.twitter.com/n17h2nu058

9:45 a.m.: Here is a list of 247Sports.com's top recruits to track throughout the day. Five-star defensive end Micah Parsons is expected to commit next.

7:16 a.m.: Clemson signed Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 player according to 247Sports.com .