Mamie ‘Peanut’ Johnson, last surviving female Negro Leaguer, dies at 82

Mamie "Peanut" Johnson, the last surviving woman to play in baseball's Negro Leagues, died Tuesday, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum announced. She was 82.

“It’s a sad day for all of us,” museum president Bob Kendrick said in a statement. “We lost a member of our family. She was truly a pioneer.”

Johnson's Indianapolis Clowns teammates Toni Stone and Connie Morgan died in 1996.

From The State newspaper in Columbia, S.C., near where she was born:

Though Johnson left South Carolina when she was 9, she used the skills she honed throwing to uncle Leo “Bones” Belton — and chucking rocks at crows perched on her grandparents’ fence — to become the only woman to pitch in the Negro Leagues.

“It’s what people do in the country,” Johnson told The State in 2010. “You use what you had.”

After being shunned by the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, an all-white league, Johnson played three seasons with the Indianapolis Clowns in the Negro Leagues.

In three seasons from 1953-55 as a pitcher with the Clowns, Johnson posted a 33-8 record. She also batted .270.

According to The State, during offseasons, Johnson attended New York University and later earned a nursing degree from North Carolina A&T. She was a nurse for 30 years.