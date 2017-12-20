RB Leipzig’s Keita reveals ultimate Bundesliga goal before Liverpool move

Naby Keita has revealed his ultimate goal with RB Leipzig before joining English Premier League side Liverpool next year

The Guinea international who signed a five-year deal in August will be joining the Reds at the end of the 2017-18 campaign after manager Jurgen Klopp ruled out a January arrival.

However, Keita who has received three red cards in 2017, stated that his ambition is to get maximum points against Bayern Munich.

The Conakry-born midfielder also recalled his effort in the Bulls' 2-0 defeat of Hamburg on September 8 as one of his memorable moments this year.

“My goal to make it 1-0 against Hamburg in September, when, after a quick free-kick I fired the ball into the net with a great shot. That was a great experience," Keita told Bundesliga website.

“My sending off against Bayern in the DFB Cup. I felt very good and was playing well too. That red card hurt me. Before I leave Leipzig [for Liverpool] next summer, I would really like to win against Bayern once. That’s my goal. It’s always nice to win against big teams.”

After garnering 28 points from 17 league games in the first half of the German Bundesliga, the 22-year-old is pleased with RB Leipzig’s standing [fifth] in the log and hopes they finish the season in one of the spots for continental competitions.

“We had a couple of little injury problems but essentially we’re very satisfied with where we are in the table,” he continued.

“Even in the more difficult moments we kept our cool. We remained positive and did very well. Since the start of the season we've always been in the top five, which also underlines our positive development.

“Although we know it will be anything but easy, we want to finish this season – if possible – by qualifying for European competition. We have real character and if we continue to work hard on our own game then I think we’re capable of doing that," he concluded.

RB Leipzig begin the second half of the Bundesliga with a fixture against Schalke 04 at the Red Bull Arena on January 13.