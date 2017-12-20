Moores: It's not the time to debate futures of Cook and Broad

Former England head coach Peter Moores says now is not the time to debate the future of senior players, after England relinquished the Ashes to Australia inside three Tests.

An innings-and-41-run loss in Perth saw England fall 3-0 down with two matches to play, prompting further scrutiny of out-of-form stalwarts Alastair Cook and Stuart Broad.

Cook, who played his 150th Test at the WACA, has mustered just 83 runs from six innings in the series, while Broad's five wickets have come at an average of 62.

Moores was quoted by the Nottingham Post as saying: "It's the wrong time to talk about people's careers in the raw emotion of a heavy defeat, especially when it comes to people who have served England brilliantly for a long time.

"They're very good players. We all have good and bad times. You look at Moeen Ali. He's not had the series he would want, but for the previous 18 months he was brilliant.

"You shouldn't analyse things like that so immediately. It doesn't work that way.

"You take a measured view. Unless you're on the inside you don't know where players are at."