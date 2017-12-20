The Warriors revealed on Dec. 5 star point guard Stephen Curry will miss at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain.

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss Christmas Day game vs. Cavs

The injury will likely cost him three weeks instead, and force him to miss an anticipated Christmas Day matchup against the Cavaliers.

Curry has been making good progress in his return from the ankle injury suffered against the Pelicans, but he'll be re-evaluated in one week, the Warriors announced Tuesday.

Curry scored 31 points with 11 assists in the Dec. 4 game at New Orleans but turned his ankle going for a steal late in the game. He hobbled off the court and ultimately left the arena on crutches.

The Warriors are 5-0 since Curry's injury so there is no need to rush the two-time MVP back into the lineup.

Curry is averaging 26.3 points per game this season.