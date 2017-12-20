NFL: Antonio Brown ruled out of Texans clash

Antonio Brown is officially done for the NFL regular season, with the star wide receiver set to miss the Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Houston Texans.

Antonio Brown ruled out of Texans clash

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Brown will sit out Monday's clash due to a "significant contusion" in his leg.

Brown, who has not missed a regular-season game since 2012, is expected to be able to return for the team's postseason run beginning in January.

The MVP-calibre received suffered a partially torn calf muscle in the second quarter of Sunday's controversial loss to the New England Patriots and did not return to the game after being helped off the field without putting any pressure on his left leg.

Before exiting with the injury, he became the first receiver in NFL history with five straight 100-catch seasons.

Brown addressed his injury Monday on Twitter, calling it "a minor setback for me but not this team."

Despite running back James Conner also being sidelined and scheduled to undergo knee surgery, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger still has a plethora of offensive weapons at his disposal in running back Le'Veon Bell, wide receiver Martavis Bryant and tight end Jesse James.

Brown, 29, finishes the regular season with 101 catches for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Steelers (11-3) will visit the Texans (4-10) on Christmas Day before closing the regular season at Heinz Field against the winless Cleveland Browns (0-14).