Geno Auriemma, Sylvia Hatchell earn 1,000th career wins

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma and North Carolina women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell reached the same illustrious milestone Tuesday.

The coaches both earned their 1,000th career wins Tuesday, tying them for third most all time. Hatchell earned her 1,000th win Tuesday afternoon with a 79-63 home victory over Grambling.



Auriemma later became the fastest women's basketball coach to reach 1,000 wins with an 88-64 win over Oklahoma. The Huskies remained undefeated this season with the win, outscoring the Sooners in every quarter.



Pat Summitt, who coached the Tennessee Lady Volunteers from 1974–2012, still leads the list with 1,098 career wins, but Auriemma has shown no signs of slowing down. Duke's Mike Krzyzewski is the men's all-time leader with 1,082 wins. Stanford women's coach Tara VanDerveer has 1,018 career victories.

