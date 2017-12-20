The Ashes: Starc still in doubt for Boxing Day Test

Mitchell Starc has been cleared of serious injury but the star Australia paceman remains in doubt for the Boxing Day Ashes Test against England.

Cricket Australia confirmed Starc only had a bruised heel after the bowler underwent scans in Sydney on Wednesday.

Starc was diagnosed with a bruised heel on Monday but the 27-year-old still bowled at the WACA in Perth, where Steve Smith's side won by an innings and 41 runs, as Australia reclaimed the Ashes by taking an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

The left-armer – who finished with figures of 1-44 having taken 4-91 in the first innings – will join his team-mates in Melbourne later this week.

The fourth and penultimate Ashes Test gets underway at the MCG on Tuesday.