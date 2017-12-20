News

The Ashes: Starc still in doubt for Boxing Day Test

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Mitchell Starc has been cleared of serious injury but the star Australia paceman remains in doubt for the Boxing Day Ashes Test against England.

Cricket Australia confirmed Starc only had a bruised heel after the bowler underwent scans in Sydney on Wednesday.

Starc was diagnosed with a bruised heel on Monday but the 27-year-old still bowled at the WACA in Perth, where Steve Smith's side won by an innings and 41 runs, as Australia reclaimed the Ashes by taking an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

The left-armer – who finished with figures of 1-44 having taken 4-91 in the first innings – will join his team-mates in Melbourne later this week.

The fourth and penultimate Ashes Test gets underway at the MCG on Tuesday.


