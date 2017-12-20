Lindsey Vonn fires back at troll who thought she was out of Winter Olympics

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Despite her recent trouble with internet trolls, Lindsey Vonn still got the last laugh.

The American skier on Tuesday took to Twitter to fire back at a user who mistakenly thought she was out of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang after hurting her leg.

The user claimed his Twitter account had been suspended for sending a tweet saying he hoped Vonn would "break a leg" and bragged that it was "great" to hear she was injured after being "forced to delete" his comment.



Vonn replied to the hateful tweet with a classy response.



Vonn was recently ridiculed for stating she doesn't want to represent President Donald Trump at the Winter Olympics. In an Instagram post earlier this month, Vonn revealed she received messages from people saying they hoped she would "break her neck" and that God was punishing her for being "anti-Trump."


MORE:
Lindsey Vonn doesn't want to represent President Donald Trump at Winter Olympics

Vonn, who injured her back during a World Cup super-G race in Switzerland on Dec. 9, asserted she was proud to be an American and grateful to live in a country where she could express her opinion.

"My travels around the world have recently made clear that this is no longer how people view the United States," Vonn wrote on Instagram. "You cannot pick up a newspaper or turn on the TV in Europe without noticing how people are questioning our direction. It seems to me that we must lead with understanding and strive for unity in our relationships throughout the world."

