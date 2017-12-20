News

Bogut heading home to play with Sydney Kings

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez did not see his offseason going this way.

Rangers P Martin Perez injured in 'incident with a bull,' report says

The left-handed starting pitcher suffered a broken bone in his right elbow and is expected to be out four months, the team announced Tuesday.

But the way he suffered the injury is interesting. The Dallas Morning News is reporting Perez, who turns 27 in April, was hurt on his ranch in Venezuela in an "incident with a bull."



You read that right: "incident with a bull."

OK then.

This is one of those bizarre offseason injuries about which we certainly want to know the entire story.

Perez went 13-12 with a. 4.82 ERA for the Rangers last season.

