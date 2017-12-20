The injury bug has struck Alabama's defense once again.

Alabama LB Dylan Moses 'out indefinitely' after suffering foot injury

Freshman linebacker Dylan Moses, who stepped into a starting role on defense after a deluge of injuries this season, is "out indefinitely," Alabama coach Nick Saban said (via The Tuscaloosa News). According to AL.com, Moses suffered a broken foot in practice.

Moses took over as a starter in the Tide's last two games of the season against Mercer and Auburn. The SEC All-Freshman selection has 30 tackles, 5.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks this season. That includes 21 tackles and four tackles for loss in the last two games of the regular season.

With his absence, Alabama will likely turn to Mack Wilson to start at linebacker for its College Football Playoff matchup vs. Clemson. Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton, safety Hootie Jones and defensive lineman LaBryan Ray will all likely miss the Sugar Bowl matchup as well.

Alabama has suffered mightily from injuries all season: Linebackers Christian Miller and Terrell Lewis missed the vast majority of the regular season after getting injured in the Tide's season-opening game against Florida State, while Wilson and Rashaan Evans missed a combined six games from injuries. Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was banged up in Alabama's home game against LSU.