Nigeria FF boss questions Caf's Awards criteria after Moses snub

Nigerian Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick believes Super Eagles attacker Victor Moses did just enough to deserve a spot on the final shortlist of nominees for the prestigious Caf African Player of the Year award.

The Chelsea winger was arguably the biggest of seven casualties as the continental football governing body announced its ultimate category nominees for the awards gala slated for January 4 in Accra on Monday.

The winger was seeking to become the first Nigerian to win the top honour since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999, after a largely successful 2017 campaign for club and country.

“I’m not happy because I feel that Moses should be part of the last three," Pinnick told Citi Sports.

"The only reason why [Riyad] Mahrez won the award last year was because of what he did with Leicester [City].

"And Moses helped Chelsea to win the league; played in the FA Cup final; and helped Nigeria qualify for the World Cup. So I wonder why."

Egypt international Mohamed Salah, 2015 winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and Senegal striker Sadio Mane made the final trio.

"I’m surprised. Maybe we should look at other criteria either than coaches who already have their mindset about who they want to vote for," Pinnick added.

"Tell me what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did last year to deserve a place ahead of Moses. Aubameyang should not be on that list. He’s struggling with [Borussia] Dortmund.”

“I am going to send a proposal to CAF for a new idea of selecting the players because certainly I’m not happy."

Moses also recently missed out on the BBC African Footballer of the Year award, a gong picked up by Liveroool's Salah.