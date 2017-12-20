Kendrick Lamar tabbed to perform at the College Football Playoff halftime show

Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar will be the halftime entertainment during the College Football Playoff title game, ESPN announced Tuesday.

It marks the first time the CFP will have a halftime entertainment show, which will be located in Centennial Olympic Park outside of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the title game will be played Jan. 8.

“Having the opportunity to perform at halftime of what will surely be the best game of the year between two deserving universities is truly an honor,” Lamar said. “Thank you, ESPN, for having me be the first halftime performer ever at the College Football Playoff National Championship.”

Lamar will perform several of his hits, some of which are off his fourth album DAMN, which is up for five Grammy nominations.

“In each year of the College Football Playoff, we’ve been able to build upon the experience of the last,” said Ed Erhardt, president, ESPN global sales & marketing. “This year is a true first for college football – and it makes sense that the hottest performer of the moment, Kendrick Lamar, would usher in this new era for the national championship game.”

The game will be between the winner of the Sugar Bowl (No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama) and the winner of the Rose Bowl (No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia).