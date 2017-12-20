Lane Kiffin signs 10-year-deal with Florida Atlantic

Lane Kiffin signed a 10-year deal with Florida Atlantic through 2027 Tuesday, the head coach told ESPN.

Kiffin took over as the head coach for the Owls this season after spending the last two years as the offensive coordinator for Alabama.

The Owls went 10-3 in 2017 and won the Conference USA Championship. The team accepted a bid to the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl where they will take on the Akron Zips Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic went 3-9 in 2016 before Kiffin accepted the job. In one year with the program Kiffin took the Owls from 86th in the nation in total offense to ninth this season.

Kiffin also spent time as the head coach at Tennessee, Southern California and in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders. The 42-year-old reportedly signed a five-year, $4.75 million deal, with a $2.5 million buyout with Florida Atlantic in 2016.