Chennai City outclassed Churchill Brothers 2-0 to register their first win in I-League this season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Tuesday and consign the home team to their fifth consecutive defeat in the league.

I-League 2017: Churchill Brothers 0-2 Chennai City - Southerners outclass abysmal Goans

Churchill coach Alfred Fernandes started with the same starting XI that lost 3-2 against East Bengal except for the injured Dhanachandra Meitei who was replaced by Alber Gonsalves.

Chennai City, playing their fifth consecutive away game, went into the tie with two changes. Dharmaraj Ravanan and Alexander Romario replaced Henry Monsang and Charles Anandraj Lourdusamy.

Soundararajan's side should have taken the lead inside 15 minutes but Jean-Michel Joachim missed a sitter from close-range as he headed wide an Edwin Vanspaul cross from the left flank.



The woodwork had to come to Churchill Brothers' rescue twice in quick succession soon after. Michael Soosairaj's shot from distance rattled the crossbar and Osagie Monday cleared the ball from Murilo in time to keep the deadlock intact.

Soon after, Pandiyan Srinivasan's half-volley came crashing off the crossbar following a bad clearance from Chennai's corner-kick.

Nicholas Fernandes's free-kick was then almost headed into his own net by Veniamin Shumeiko as the ball flew inches wide off the post in the 24th minute.

The deadlock was deservedly broken by the visitors at the stroke of half-time as Joachim controlled a long ball from Shumeiko and shrugged off Israel Gurung's challenge before slotting it past Kithan.

Chennai City doubled their lead through Murilo's solo run that saw the Timor-Leste forward dribble past Suraj Singh before curling a shot into the net with his left foot in the 52nd minute.

To make matters worse for Churchill, Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhaw picked up yellow cards for his dangerous tackles on Alexander Jesuraj and Murilo in a span of six minutes to reduce the hosts to 10 minutes in the 66th minute.

Churchill Brothers failed to switch gears all game and ended proceedings as the only side yet to get off the mark in the league this season.