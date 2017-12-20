MLS expansion: Nashville appears set to join league

Nashville appears to be the first winner in Major League Soccer's latest expansion derby.

The MLS2Nashville bid group sent a notice to media outlets Tuesday morning of "an important announcement on the future of soccer in Nashville" to be held Wednesday afternoon, with MLS commissioner Don Garber and other luminaries set to attend.

MLS previously announced Nashville, Cincinnati, Sacramento and Detroit as the finalists for two expansion franchises to be awarded by the end of the year. The league's board of governors most recently met to discuss the candidates last week, on the heels of each bid group making a two-hour presentation to the board in New York Dec. 6.

Nashville has generally been considered the front-runner among the finalists, with an ownership group led by local billionaire John Ingram also including minority partners from the Wilf family, which owns the Minnesota Vikings. Most importantly, Nashville has secured local government approval for a new, soccer-specific stadium set to open by 2021.

It's unclear whether the new team would begin play in 2021 or start a year earlier in a temporary facility.

