Sensational Shiffrin storms to Courchevel victory

Mikaela Shiffrin's evolution into an all-round superstar continued apace on Tuesday as she claimed giant slalom victory in Courchevel to extend her overall FIS World Cup lead.

Shiffrin began her career as a slalom specialist but has successfully adapted to giant slalom and downhill in recent seasons, as her latest victory in France showed.

The American claimed victory by 0.99 seconds from Tessa Worley, with Italy's Manuela Moelgg completing the podium.

Victory in the Alps was never in doubt after a dominant opening run that saw her open up an advantage of 0.51 seconds, Shiffrin stopping the clock at 1:01.30.

Worley had seen Moelgg, Viktoria Rebensburg and Nina Haver-Loeseth fail to eclipse her combined time, but denying Shiffrin was impossible.

Even with a couple of mistakes the 22-year-old was able to maintain and then extend her lead, coming home in 2:02.40 to claim top spot – her fifth in giant slalom.

"It was a bit scrappy at times, but that was tactic, to be aggressive," Shiffrin said after her win.

The win sees Shiffrin extend her overall lead over Rebensburg to 191 points, while she moves above the German in the giant slalom standings – meaning she now tops three of the five World Cup leaderboards.