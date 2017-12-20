Will Smith hopes to produce a hit about a time when Michael Jordan didn't produce many.

Will Smith to make movie about Michael Jordan — as a baseball player

Jordan's short-lived minor league baseball career with the Birmingham Barons will be the subject of a movie Smith plans to produce, Hollywood website tracking-board.com reported.

Before you ask, according to tracking-board.com, it’s "unlikely" Smith, 49, would play Jordan, who was 31 at the time.

According to the report:

"The Prospect," written by Ben Epstein, chronicles (how) Jordan uses a year as a baseball prospect to find himself after his father’s death. James R. Jordan Sr. was murdered by two men on the side of the highway in July 1993. In February 1994, four months after the first of his three retirements from the NBA, Michael Jordan signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox.

In 1994, Jordan played for the White Sox's Double-A affiliate in Birmingham, Ala. (trivia fodder: managed by Terry Francona at the time). Jordan batted .202 (88 for 436) with three home runs, 51 RBIs, 30 stolen bases and 114 strikeouts in 127 games. He also committed 11 errors as an outfielder.

"The Prospect" was part of 2017's so-called Black List, announced Monday, which chronicles an industry vote on the best unproduced screenplays each year.