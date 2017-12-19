The Covert Agent: Wellington Phoenix imploding - Darije Kalezic to sack Rado Vidosic

Wellington Phoenix coach Darije Kalezic has recommended to the club's board that assistant coach Rado Vidosic be sacked, after gathering support from five key players.

The Covert Agent can reveal Kalezic held a meeting with a quintet of Phoenix stars, including Serbian striker Andrija Kaluderovic and Croatian midfielder Goran Paracki, with the players damning of Vidosic's performance as assistant and agreeing he needs to be removed.

Kalezic currently has the full support of the Phoenix board and is keen to push through the sacking as soon as possible.

However, Vidosic has become aware of the meeting through allies at the club, and will confront Kalezic at training on Wednesday to say he won't be leaving without a payout.

It's believed Vidosic is supported by a group of players, led by his son Dario, who believe Kalezic is disrespectful, confrontational and lacks communication skills.

It is understood that Dario will leave the club if his father is forced out.

The Phoenix have only won one of their 10 league matches this season and are currently rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings.

Earlier this month, Kalezic accused his players of not being "winners" following the 3-2 loss at home against Melbourne Victory, with Kevin Muscat's side coming from two goals behind to win.

"We don't have a team with winners, 11 or 15 winners on the field, because if you have winners, this never happens," Kalezic said following the defeat.

"Everybody has to understand that they have to be winners if they want to change Wellington Phoenix from the club that they were, to the club that everybody would be proud of."

Interestingly, this accusation was answered by Dario Vidosic in the days following the match, with the attacker defiantly disagreeing with his coach's criticism.

"As a professional, you don't get to this level without having a winning mentality," Vidosic said.

"We play this to win, we don't come in to muck around - we want to win and we're bitterly disappointed when we don't."

Wellington host league leaders Sydney FC on Saturday night and have only won one of their last six matches against the Sky Blues.