There likely aren't many teams left in your league competing for the top Week 16 fantasy waiver wire pickups, but there are still several free agents on the wire who could make a difference in your fantasy football championship matchup. From starting running backs like Peyton Barber and Kerwynn Williams (or Elijhaa Penny) to receivers like Keelan Cole or QBs like Nick Foles, you can expect to see a few adds when waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16: Peyton Barber, Keelan Cole among top pickups

There are only a handful of legitimate TE and D/ST streamers on our full free agent list (more good D/STs than TEs), but they might actually be the most important "players" on the list. You should be set at QB, RB, and WR, but you can always mix-and-match at defense and tight end. And here's how you could lose in fantasy in Week 16.

Top fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 16

Unless otherwise noted, only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered.

Peyton Barber, RB, Buccaneers. With Doug Martin a healthy scratch on Monday, Barber handled all the RB carries for the Bucs. That only resulted in 53 yards on 13 rushes (plus another 15 yards on three catches), but it seems likely that Barber will continue to be the lead back when Tampa plays the Panthers next week. That gives him at least flex value, and given his solid performances and heavy workload over the past couple weeks, he could even function as an RB2.

Keelan Cole, WR, Jaguars. While we still think Dede Westbrook will serve as Jacksonville's top receiver with Marqise Lee (ankle) out this week, there's no denying that Cole also has plenty of upside against the 49ers. He's coming a 186-yard, one-TD day and has scored in three straight games. With 73- and 75-yard TDs the past two weeks, Cole has boom-or-bust worries, but a favorable matchup and a safe floor for targets makes him a potential WR3. Jaydon Mickens, who caught two TDs last week, is also a boom-or-bust flier.

Kerwynn Williams and Elijhaa Penny, RBs, Cardinals. Williams has totaled 53 carries and 231 yards the past three weeks, and as long as his quad injury doesn't keep him out against the Giants, he could be in line for a big day given the matchup. Penny saw 10 carries for 45 yards last week with Williams in and out of the game, so if Williams misses Week 16, Penny is suddenly a solid flex option. Either way, one of these two Cardinals backs, both owned in fewer than 36 percent of Yahoo leagues, is going to be worth starting this week.

Nick Foles, QB, Eagles. Foles completed 24 of 38 passes for 237 yards and four TDs against the Giants in Week 15, and perhaps just as important, he took only one sack and didn't turn it over. The Raiders have a better pass defense than the Giants, but not by a ton. This is still a good matchup for Foles, and if you're in a bind at QB, you could do a lot worse this week.

