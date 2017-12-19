All-Star Boozer announces retirement

Two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer announced his retirement from basketball on ESPN on Monday.

Boozer played 13 seasons in the NBA. Originally drafted by the Cavaliers, Boozer played just two seasons in Cleveland before heading to the Jazz.

He was a two-time All-Star in Utah, averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds in both those seasons.

Boozer, 36, rounded out his career with stints in Chicago and Los Angeles, averaging at least 10 points per game in every season throughout his career.

Boozer last played in the NBA for the Lakers in 2014-15. For his career, he averaged 16.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

He played with the Guangdong Southern Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association during the 2016-17 season.