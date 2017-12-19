Former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has reportedly signed with Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos just weeks after leaving the national team role.

Ange Postecoglou to be confirmed as new Yokohama F Marinos coach

The 52-year-old parted ways with his nation after successfully seeing them through to World Cup qualification in Russia, citing that the role had taken a toll on him both personally and professionally.

The Herald Sun reports he rejected a late bid from a Chinese Super League club to join the three-time Japanese champions.

Yokohama is part of the Manchester City football conglomerate, meaning he will spend time under Pep Guardiola's wing before taking charge at his new gig.

It's Postecoglou's first club role since departing Melbourne Victory in 2013 for the Australian gig following a successful stint with Brisbane Roar where he claimed back-to-back titles.

The FFA are still desperately searching for his replacement, showing interest in Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold, former Brazil mentor Luiz Felipe Scolari, former Germany and USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann, recently sacked Serbian manager Slavoljub Muslin and former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

"It's important that we get the right person to fill the big shoes,'' FFA chief executive David Gallop said at the time of Postecoglou's departure.

''One thing I do know that the standards that Ange set ... will now always be there and that's a huge part of the legacy that Ange leaves for the boys and the staff."

MORE:

Ange Postecoglou quits as coach of the Socceroos despite World Cup qualification

| Postecoglou let me down: Sainsbury opens up on Socceroos coach's departure

| Five Australian hopefuls pushing for World Cup selection

| Arnold backed for Socceroos job as Ryan pays tribute to Postecoglou



Arnold has reportedly been offered the vacant job but must give Football Federation Australia an immediate answer.

The Covert Agent reports Sydney FC will consider pursuing legal action against the FFA if Arnold decides to take the coveted national team role and take the green and gold to next year's World Cup in Russia.