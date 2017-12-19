Snooker world stunned by 'never-before-seen' shot

Chinese snooker player Cao Yupeng has left pundits scratching their heads with a bizarre shot in the Scottish Open final.

Snooker player stuns with 'never-before-seen' shot

Australia's Neil Robertson went on to claim the title after a thrilling comeback, but Cao stole the show with his 'never-before-seen' shot.

Cao held his cue only by the tip, before lightly touching the white ball so it only barely made contact with the nearest red.

There's playing a safety shot, and then there's Cao's effort.

Snooker legend Dennis Taylor said he'd never seen a shot like it in 60 years of playing.

In 60 years of playing Snooker, I have never seen a shot played like the one Cao Yupeng played on @Eurosport_In the Scottish Open Final. — Dennis Taylor (@dennistaylor147) December 17, 2017

The audacious move didn't prove fruitful for Cao, with Robertson winning his first title since 2016.

The Aussie came back from 8-4 down to win 9-8 in thrilling fashion.

But all the talk was about Cao afterwards, with his shot leaving many fans debating its legality.

Authorities will b looking at the rules after that 1 Ul no c that again..never a snooker shot in its life — Jp Kenna (@JpKennajp) December 17, 2017

@janverhaas are you allowed to leave the but of the cue on the table and do this? Wouldnt that be a push shot as the tip would be pushing the ball not striking?? — OscarDaCat (@OscarTheRetard) December 17, 2017

Can’t see why it would be an illegal shot? Both feet on the ground, only difference is he used one hand instead of two? — Jon (@JonJlydiatt) December 17, 2017

Illegal surely — John Colclough (@jtccolclough) December 17, 2017

It certainly has been a weird and wonderful year in the world of snooker.

In October we saw a spectator run onto the floor and take Ronnie O'Sullivan's shot on the black ball.

And who could forget Naoyuki Oi, the Japanese pool player who went viral in February after one of the funniest interviews of all time.