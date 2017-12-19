Snooker world stunned by 'never-before-seen' shot

Chinese snooker player Cao Yupeng has left pundits scratching their heads with a bizarre shot in the Scottish Open final.
Australia's Neil Robertson went on to claim the title after a thrilling comeback, but Cao stole the show with his 'never-before-seen' shot.
Cao held his cue only by the tip, before lightly touching the white ball so it only barely made contact with the nearest red.
There's playing a safety shot, and then there's Cao's effort.
Snooker legend Dennis Taylor said he'd never seen a shot like it in 60 years of playing.
The audacious move didn't prove fruitful for Cao, with Robertson winning his first title since 2016.
The Aussie came back from 8-4 down to win 9-8 in thrilling fashion.
But all the talk was about Cao afterwards, with his shot leaving many fans debating its legality.
It certainly has been a weird and wonderful year in the world of snooker.
In October we saw a spectator run onto the floor and take Ronnie O'Sullivan's shot on the black ball.
And who could forget Naoyuki Oi, the Japanese pool player who went viral in February after one of the funniest interviews of all time.