Steelers RB James Conner reportedly needs knee surgery, postseason in doubt

Steelers rookie running back James Conner likely needs knee surgery, jeopardizing his chances of playing in the postseason, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo said Conner will need "at least a few weeks" to recover. The NFL's wild-card round of the playoffs begin Jan. 6, with the divisional round the following weekend.

Conner exited Sunday's game against the Patriots in the fourth quarter with the injury. He had three carries for 13 yards in the Steelers' 27-24 loss.

After the game, coach Mike Tomlin described it as an MCL injury.

The rookie, a third-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh, has only 32 carries this season backing up workhorse Le'Veon Bell. Conner has 144 yards, but is still seeking his first NFL touchdown.

Fitzgerald Toussaint, who has only one carry all season, is the next man up behind Conner to back up Bell.