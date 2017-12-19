Mike Conley injury update: Grizzlies guard out at least another two weeks

Grizzlies guard Mike Conley will miss at least another two weeks while receiving treatment to alleviate soreness in his left heel, the team announced Monday.
Conley has been out with the injury since mid-November. At the beginning of December, the team said he would only miss 2-3 more weeks. But the Grizzlies (9-21) are second-to-last in the Western Conference standings and are understandably taking things slow with Conley.
Conley, averaging 17.1 points and 4.1 assists per game this season, has not yet begun on-court activities.
From a fantasy perspective, Conley's delayed return could be problematic as he lingers on the bench. Despite the Grizzlies' struggles this season, Conley has remained a top-20 fantasy point guard.