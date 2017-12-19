Grizzlies guard Mike Conley will miss at least another two weeks while receiving treatment to alleviate soreness in his left heel, the team announced Monday.

Mike Conley injury update: Grizzlies guard out at least another two weeks

Conley has been out with the injury since mid-November. At the beginning of December, the team said he would only miss 2-3 more weeks. But the Grizzlies (9-21) are second-to-last in the Western Conference standings and are understandably taking things slow with Conley.

Conley, averaging 17.1 points and 4.1 assists per game this season, has not yet begun on-court activities.

From a fantasy perspective, Conley's delayed return could be problematic as he lingers on the bench. Despite the Grizzlies' struggles this season, Conley has remained a top-20 fantasy point guard.