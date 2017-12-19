News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Roma send Barcelona crashing out of Europe
Roma send Barcelona crashing out of Europe

Mike Conley injury update: Grizzlies guard out at least another two weeks

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Grizzlies guard Mike Conley will miss at least another two weeks while receiving treatment to alleviate soreness in his left heel, the team announced Monday.

Mike Conley injury update: Grizzlies guard out at least another two weeks

Mike Conley injury update: Grizzlies guard out at least another two weeks

Conley has been out with the injury since mid-November. At the beginning of December, the team said he would only miss 2-3 more weeks. But the Grizzlies (9-21) are second-to-last in the Western Conference standings and are understandably taking things slow with Conley.

Conley, averaging 17.1 points and 4.1 assists per game this season, has not yet begun on-court activities.

From a fantasy perspective, Conley's delayed return could be problematic as he lingers on the bench. Despite the Grizzlies' struggles this season, Conley has remained a top-20 fantasy point guard.

Back To Top