Bill O'Brien says he'll 'never' resign as Texans coach

Texans coach Bill O'Brien is not going to give up on his team.

O'Brien spent much of his Monday press conference addressing rumors that he could step down amidst a 4-10 season.

"I will never quit as the head football coach of the Houston Texans. Ever," O'Brien said a day after a 45-7 loss to the Jaguars. "All I’m worried about is this team. All I’m worried about is this team and this coaching staff. That’s really all I really care about."

O'Brien said he has "no idea" how the rumors he'd quit even began. He added that he has a "good relationship" with Texans general manager Rick Smith. The Texans have dealt with numerous injuries this season — most notably to defensive end J.J. Watt, outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus, running back D'Onta Foreman and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"I’m in there grinding, watching tape," O'Brien said. "I have to come in here and answer the questions, and like I said, I’ll never resign as the head football coach of the Houston Texans. So, that’s basically where that’s at, and I don’t know where these — I didn’t even read the story, I was told about it a little bit. So, I’m not sure where they come from. I think probably the best thing to do would be to ask the person who wrote it. Wouldn’t that be the smartest thing to do? To ask the person who wrote it where they get their info."

When told "sources" generated the resignation rumors, O'Brien again questioned the story's origin.

"What is your source? I don’t know where those things come from," O'Brien replied to a reporter in Houston. "Like I said, I will never resign as the head football coach of the Houston Texans.

"Like I said, you asked me, it’s going back to your first question, you said, ‘You could quit.’ I’m not a quitter. I was raised in a family that believed in family, faith, education and never quit. So, I never will."

O'Brien, who is 31-31 with two games remaining in his fourth season as an NFL coach, said ultimately the decision on his future as the Texans coach will be made by team owner Bob McNair.

"That’s not up to me," O'Brien said. "I don’t get into the hopeful. I don’t get into that. That’s up to one guy. I have no control over that."