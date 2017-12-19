Whether it's the return from suspension or return to form, our Week 16 Yahoo NFL DFS cash-game picks welcome the return of players like Ezekiel Elliott and Kareem Hunt and "2015 Blake Bortles", who was a top-five fantasy QB.

Week 16 Yahoo Fantasy Football: NFL DFS picks, lineup advice for cash games

Last week ended our streak of 100-plus point days, falling just short at 94 points, but we nailed Bortles, Mark Ingram and Kenyan Drake. We stick with Bortles, adding a couple of his teammates to the mix, and some low-salary picks who are expected to easily exceed their value thanks to injuries to their teammates.

Yahoo Fantasy Football Week 16: NFL DFS cash lineup picks

QB: Blake Bortles, Jaguars @ 49ers ($31). Continuing off last week, Bortles has stuck with his steady floor of 18 fantasy falling under that threshold only once since Week 7. He posted his fourth-straight 20-point day last week and runs into another highly favorable matchup this week. The 49ers allow the third-most fantasy points (19.6) to QBs, which includes mediocre performances the past two weeks against T.J. Yates and Marcus Mariota. Bortles' 9:1 TD-to-INT ratio in the past four games is nothing to scoff at, and he'll do well against a weak 49ers defense.

RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys vs. Seahawks ($30). Guess who's back. Elliott is back, and I believe he comes back with a vengeance. After Todd Gurley demolished the Seahawks secondary for four touchdowns, Elliott can easily do the same. The Cowboys will go back to their ground-and-pound style with Zeke, and they'll probably feed him more than usual. Elliott won't miss a step and put up a huge game.

RB: Kareem Hunt, Chiefs vs. Dolphins ($34). Guess who's also back, at least performance-wise. After the hottest start in the NFL this season, Hunt cooled off significantly, going through a five-week period of single-digit points. His past two games have seen 138 total yards and a touchdown and 206 total yards and two touchdowns, respectively. The Dolphins rank in the top 10 for most fantasy points allowed to RBs, and are coming off a week where LeSean McCoy scored a rushing and receiving TD. Hunt can do the same.

WR: Michael Thomas, Saints vs. Falcons ($29). After a long seven-game TD drought, Thomas has caught one in his past three games. Not to mention, he had two TDs taken away last game. Thomas and Drew Brees have been clicking all year, averaging 72 yards a game. Two weeks ago, Thomas had his best fantasy day of the year, posting 117 yards and a touchdown, against the Falcons. is steady floor and high chance of a touchdown is always worth rostering each week.

WR: Tyrell Williams, Chargers @ Jets ($16). If Keenan Allen (back) doesn't play, Williams as the No. 1 WR against the Jets, the sixth-worst team against fantasy WRs, is more than enough reason to start him at such a low price. But if Allen does play, Williams still has plenty of value. The Jets struggle as a whole against WRs, and Williams has caught a TD twice in the past four games, including during a 132-yard day in Week 14.

WR: Dede Westbrook, Jaguars @ 49ers ($19). Many people were high on Westbrook last week, and it seemed like he was destined to pay off after Marqise Lee went down early with an ankle injury, but Keelan Cole and Jaydon Mickens stole the show with over 200 combined yards and three touchdowns. It's conceivable to believe Cole can do it again, but it's hard to imagine Westbrook won't steal some of Mickens' production from last week. The 49ers have given up a TD to a WR in every game but one, making this a favorable matchup for the Jaguars WR corps.

TE: Adam Shaheen, Bears vs. Browns ($10). The Browns have given up the second-most TDs to TEs this season, and Shaheen is no slouch to the red zone, catching two TDs in the last three games he's played. He added over 40 yards in both of those TD games, including leading the team in targets in one of them. Shaheen missed last week with a chest injury, and he's questionable this week. If he plays, he's worth playing. Note: If Shaheen is ruled out, Marcedes Lewis (@ 49ers) replaces him in our lineup.

FLEX: James White, Patriots vs. Bills ($15). The Patriots turned into a Rex Burkhead-Dion Lewis show lately, pushing White out of the picture, but he should return now that Burkhead is doubtful with a knee injury. White will likely take back his receiving duties, as well as some rushing chances, and that bodes well playing against the Bills, who have given up the most touchdowns and fantasy points to RBs.

D/ST: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dolphins ($14). The Chiefs are arguably coming off their best game all year, limiting a red-hot Philip Rivers and the Chargers to 13 points and creating four total turnovers. The Dolphins are coming off one of their worst games, with Jay Cutler throwing three interceptions. The Dolphins have given up 11 interceptions in six road games, and that number will surely be higher after this week.