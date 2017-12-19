Black Princesses Ghana's sole contender for 2017 Caf Awards as Ayiah falls off

Ghana's women U-20 team will be the country's sole representative at the upcoming Caf Awards following the unveiling of the final three nominees for each category on Monday.

Set to host the awards gala on January 4 in Accra next year, Ghana will have the Black Princesses as their sole contender for an award as the side has been listed for the Women's National Team gong.

Nigeria's U-20 team and South Africa senior women's outfit are the other two competitors for the award, as Kenya and Zimbabwe fell off.

In the Youth Player of the Year category, Ghana U-17 captain Eric Ayiah failed to make the final cut, as did South Africa U-20 man Luther Singh.

Mali U-17 playmaker Salam Giddou, Krepin Diatta of Senegal and Zambia's Patson Daka were the lucky three.

Elsewhere, Egypt star Mohamed Salah, Senegal attacker Sadio Mane and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will vie for the flagship award of the night - the Men's Player of the Year honour.

Nigeria and Chelsea star Victor Moses leads the list of casualties.

Ghana's Thomas Partey and Christian Atsu dropped off early as they failed to make the 10-man shortlist, from which the final three were selected, having made the initial 30-man roster.

Nigeria's Gernot Rohr, Egypt boss Hector Cuper and L'Hussein Amoutta of Moroccan club side Wydad Casablanca are vying for the Coach of the Year award.

The Women's Player of the Year honours will go to one of Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa) and Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon).

For the Club of the Year category, Egyptian outfit Al Ahly, TP Mazembe of DR Congo and Wydad Casablanca will battle it out for the sole gong, while Cameroon, Egypt and Nigeria contest for the Male's National Team of the Year award.