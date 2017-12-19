Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu says they still have a lot of things to be positive about despite their recent poor run in the Premier League.

Atsu upbeat about Newcastle's revival in Premier League

Caught up in the relegation zone, the Magpies currently sit third from bottom of the table, having succumbed to successive defeats in their last nine games.

“We were good at the start of the league - maybe we are unlucky or maybe we are doing something wrong,” Atsu said, as reported by The Northern Echo.

“We have also had injuries, but I believe in the squad and the team.

"The players we have, we know we can overcome [their recent poor run].

“We still have a lot of things to feel positive about.

"We have a long way to go this season, and we just have to try and improve.”

As the first round of the season draws to a close, Newcastle are hoping for a prompt turnaround in fortunes.

The side only returned to the Premier League this season following a one-year’s spell in the second tier.

On personal level, Atsu has made 14 league appearances, involving 12 starts and one goal, so far this campaign.

He joined the Rafael Benitez's outfit permanently in June after helping the team secure topflight promotion during a loan stint from Chelsea last season.