Panthers coach Ron Rivera hopes team stays put

Ron Rivera is hoping he won't have to relocate for work.

Following the announcement that Panthers owner Jerry Richardson will sell the team after the season amid allegations of workplace misconduct, the Carolina coach said he would like the new ownership to keep the team in Charlotte, N.C., where it was founded.

"This organization has had a tremendous impact on the Carolinas,'' Rivera told reporters Monday, via ESPN. "It has helped the growth of this city and this community. It's been a source of pride and goodwill. I'd like to see it continue.

"This is a great community, a very supportive fan base that's been out there for us. I hope that somehow it's able to stay here.''

Sports Illustrated on Sunday reported that at least four former Panthers employees have received "significant" monetary settlements as a result of alleged inappropriate workplace conduct by Richardson, including "sexually suggestive language and behavior, and on at least one occasion directing a racial slur at an African-American Panthers scout."

Rivera, who has served as Panthers coach since 2011, claimed he had no prior knowledge of the alleged situation.

"They're all very serious,'' Rivera said of the allegations. "I do have a lot of concern about it. To be honest with you, I have not read them. I'm not dismissing them, because I'm going to wait until the investigation is done before I draw any conclusions. I think that's the only fair thing to do. I don't want to have anything altering my thought process.

"In my six years around here, I never encountered anything around here of that sorts. Never have I heard of that. I'm just going to wait and see exactly what comes through the investigation.''

Richardson and the Panthers were awarded the NFL's 29th franchise in 1993. The team was valued at $2.3 billion in September, according to Forbes.