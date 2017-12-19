A day after indicating Blaine Gabbert would remain the Cardinals' starting quarterback, coach Bruce Arians has changed his mind.

Cardinals to start Drew Stanton at QB vs. Giants Sunday

Arians said Monday that Drew Stanton will get the start under center next Sunday against the Giants.

“Drew gives us the best chance to win,” Arians told reporters Monday.

Gabbert completed only 16 of 41 passes for 189 yards in a 20-15 loss to the Redskins Sunday. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble. The team has now gone two games without a touchdown.

Arians said he had the change of heart after reviewing game film.

“It is no fault of Blaine," Arians said.

Stanton and Gabbert have split quarterback duties following the season-ending injury to Carson Palmer in Week 7. Stanton relieved Palmer and started the next two games, but has not played since suffering a knee injury against the Seahawks Nov. 9. He threw for 474 yards in his two starts, totaling three TDs and one interception.

Gabbert has a 71.9 quarterback rating in his five starts, with six touchdowns and six interceptions. The Cards are 2-3 in that span.

Just last month, Arians said he'd be "very, very comfortable" with Gabbert returning as the starter in 2018.