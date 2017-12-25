Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide receiver

In a perfect world, everyone would be healthy for the fantasy championship game. This is not a perfect world, as shown by the fact that Antonio Brown does not appear in our Week 16 fantasy WR rankings. Brown's injury, as well as injuries to a few other key receivers, allows for sleepers -- some available on the waiver wire -- to climb up in the rankings, but can you really trust them with your season on the line?

JuJu Smith-Schuster (@ Texans) and Martavis Bryant (@ Texans) have the kind of matchups that make them must-starts. The same can almost be said for Dede Westbrook (@ 49ers) and Keelan Cole (@ 49ers), who should see more targets with Marqise Lee (ankle) out. Davante Adams' concussion only means so much if Aaron Rodgers isn't playing, but Jordy Nelson (@ Vikings) and Randall Cobb (@ Vikings) should see more targets, for what it's worth. (UPDATE: Rodgers is out.)

Ultimately, there are going to be some tough start 'em, sit 'em calls for that WR3 -- and maybe even WR2 -- spot in a lot of championship lineups. Let our rankings help you find the right options.

Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: WRs

