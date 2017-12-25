Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide receiver

News

In a perfect world, everyone would be healthy for the fantasy championship game. This is not a perfect world, as shown by the fact that Antonio Brown does not appear in our Week 16 fantasy WR rankings. Brown's injury, as well as injuries to a few other key receivers, allows for sleepers -- some available on the waiver wire -- to climb up in the rankings, but can you really trust them with your season on the line?

JuJu Smith-Schuster (@ Texans) and Martavis Bryant (@ Texans) have the kind of matchups that make them must-starts. The same can almost be said for Dede Westbrook (@ 49ers) and Keelan Cole (@ 49ers), who should see more targets with Marqise Lee (ankle) out. Davante Adams' concussion only means so much if Aaron Rodgers isn't playing, but Jordy Nelson (@ Vikings) and Randall Cobb (@ Vikings) should see more targets, for what it's worth. (UPDATE: Rodgers is out.)

Ultimately, there are going to be some tough start 'em, sit 'em calls for that WR3 -- and maybe even WR2 -- spot in a lot of championship lineups. Let our rankings help you find the right options.

WEEK 16 RANKINGS
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often. And here's how you could lose in fantasy in Week 16.

WEEK 16 DFS: DFS lineup builder


7 A.J. Green, Bengals vs. Lions

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues


1 Keenan Allen, Chargers @ Jets
2 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans vs. Steelers
3 Adam Thielen, Vikings @ Packers
4 Julio Jones, Falcons @ Saints
5 Devin Funchess, Panthers vs. Bucs
6 Michael Thomas, Saints vs. Falcons
7 A.J. Green, Bengals vs. Lions
8 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers @ Texans
9 Brandin Cooks, Patriots vs. Bills
10 Doug Baldwin, Seahawks @ Cowboys
11 Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals vs. Giants
12 Alshon Jeffery, Eagles vs. Raiders
13 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs vs. Dolphins
14 Dez Bryant, Cowboys vs. Seahawks
15 Jarvis Landry, Dolphins @ Chiefs
16 Martavis Bryant, Steelers @ Texans
17 Robert Woods, Rams @ Titans
18 Michael Crabtree, Raiders @ Eagles
19 Demaryius Thomas, Broncos @ Redskins
20 Marvin Jones Jr., Lions @ Bengals
21 Josh Gordon, Browns @ Bears
22 Mike Evans, Bucs @ Panthers
23 Stefon Diggs, Vikings @ Packers
24 Mike Wallace, Ravens vs. Colts
25 Kelvin Benjamin, Bills @ Patriots
26 Mohamed Sanu, Falcons @ Saints
27 Golden Tate, Lions @ Bengals
28 Dede Westbrook, Jaguars @ 49ers
29 Keelan Cole, Jaguars @ 49ers
30 Sterling Shepard, Giants @ Cardinals
31 Nelson Agholor, Eagles vs. Raiders
32 T.Y. Hilton, Colts @ Ravens
33 Sammy Watkins, Rams @ Titans
34 Rishard Matthews, Titans vs. Rams
35 Jordy Nelson, Packers vs. Vikings
36 Kendall Wright, Bears vs. Browns
37 Amari Cooper, Raiders @ Eagles
38 Jamison Crowder, Redskins vs. Broncos
39 Randall Cobb, Packers vs. Vikings
40 Marquise Goodwin, 49ers vs. Jaguars
41 Robby Anderson, Jets vs. Chargers
42 Ted Ginn Jr., Saints vs. Falcons
43 Cooper Kupp, Rams @ Titans
44 Jaron Brown, Cardinals vs. Giants
45 Kenny Stills, Dolphins @ Chiefs
46 Tyrell Williams, Chargers @ Jets
47 Eli Rogers, Steelers @ Texans
48 DeVante Parker, Dolphins @ Chiefs
49 Paul Richardson, Seahawks @ Cowboys
50 Josh Doctson, Redskins vs. Broncos
51 Corey Coleman, Browns @ Bears
52 Will Fuller V, Texans vs. Steelers
53 Roger Lewis Jr., Giants @ Cardinals
54 Adam Humphries, Bucs @ Panthers
55 Jaydon Mickens, Jaguars @ 49ers
56 Jermaine Kearse, Jets vs. Chargers
57 Dontrelle Inman, Bears vs. Browns
58 Danny Amendola, Patriots vs. Bills
59 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks @ Cowboys
60 Geronimo Allison, Packers vs. Vikings
61 Kenny Golladay, Lions @ Bengals
62 Corey Davis, Titans vs. Rams
63 Cordarrelle Patterson, Raiders @ Eagles
64 Brandon LaFell, Bengals vs. Lions
65 Damaire Byrd, Panthers vs. Bucs
66 Zay Jones, Bills @ Patriots
67 Albert Wilson, Chiefs vs. Dolphins
68 Chris Moore, Ravens vs. Colts
69 Eric Decker, Titans vs. Rams
70 Seth Roberts, Raiders @ Eagles
72 Taylor Gabriel, Falcons @ Saints
73 Cole Beasley, Cowboys vs. Seahawks
74 Terrance Williams, Cowboys vs. Seahawks
75 Deonte Thompson, Bills @ Patriots

