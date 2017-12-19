Shortly after Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced he was putting the franchise up for sale, it appears free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is ready to take on an ownership role.

Kaepernick, Stephen Curry want in on Panthers ownership

Rapper P. Diddy was the first to say that he would like to buy the Panthers, and would want Kaepernick on to his team.

Diddy responded to Richardson's news via his official Instagram page, posting a video captioned: "Attention to the Carolina PANTHERS!! ATTENTION NFL! This is a chance to make history!!!

"There are NO AFRICAN AMERICAN MAJORITY OWNERS IN THE NFL!!!! I WOULD LIKE TO BUY THE CAROLINA PANTHERS!!! Let's GOOOOOOO!!!!! Spread the word. Tell the world! No joke."

Kaepernick then responded to Diddy's Twitter post with, "I want in on the ownership group. Let's make it happen!"

Kaepernick is not the only professional athlete who is keen to be a part of Panthers ownership as he joins Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who expressed interest by tweeting in response to Diddy, "I want in!"

Richardson's intention to sell the Panthers comes as he is been investigated for allegations of sexual misconduct and racist language at work.