Antonio Brown, Rex Burkhead, Davante Adams injuries shaking up Week 16 fantasy waiver wires

If you made it to your fantasy championship game, congratulations. If you made it to your fantasy championship game and were counting on Antonio Brown, Rex Burkhead, Davante Adams, Marqise Lee, or one of the other key players who was hurt on Sunday, then you still have work to do. Whether it's a smart waiver wire pickup or a bold start 'em, sit 'em call, injuries might force your hand in Week 16.

Is Antonio Brown playing in Week 16?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday night that Brown has a "partially torn calf muscle" and is unlikely to play on Christmas Day against the Texans. Schefter added that Brown could return for the postseason.

For fantasy owners, that means JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant get big bumps in value for this extremely favorable matchup. Eli Rogers, who caught a touchdown against the Patriots last week, also has some sleeper potential with Brown out.

Rex Burkhead injury update

Burkhead is believed to have suffered a sprained knee, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. An MRI on Monday will provide further insight into his injury, but it's likely he will miss the remainder of the regular season.

With Burkhead out, Dion Lewis and Jame White should see even more playing time and touches -- Lewis as a runner, White as a receiver. It's also possible we see the return of Mike Gillislee as a goal-line back. Gillislee has been a healthy scratch for the past several weeks, but New England will likely activate him for their "power back role." It would be awfully risky to use Gillislee if he's active, even against the Bills woeful run defense, but both Lewis and White have appeal.

Davante Adams concussion update

Adams left Sunday's game against Carolina in the first half after suffering a concussion on a hard hit by Thomas Davis. Given Adams' history of concussions, it's possible, maybe even likely, he's out on Saturday against the Vikings.

With Aaron Rogers' status also up in the air right now, it's tough to know if this really benefits any other players. Randall Cobb saw a team-high 14 targets against the Panthers, but, again, if Rodgers is out, Cobb would be a very risky play. Of course, Brett Hundley would need a new favorite receiver if Adams is out, so anything is possible here.

Marqise Lee injury update

Lee left Sunday's game against Houston in the first quarter after suffering a sprained ankle. Schefter reports that X-rays were negative and Lee avoided any structural damage.

Lee started the year nursing an ankle sprain, so this recurring problem could lead to him being out this week. Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook, and Jaydon Mickens would pick up the slack in his absence, with Cole and Westbrook both having at least WR3 value against the 49ers this week.

Jeremy Maclin injury news

Maclin missed the majority of Sunday's game against Cleveland because of a knee injury.

Given his struggles and chronic ailments this year, Maclin should be off your radar despite a favorable Week 16 matchup against the Colts. Mike Wallace and Chris Moore will likely lead Baltimore WRs in targets next week, though only Wallace is worth starting in the fantasy championship.

Kerwynn Williams injury news

Williams reportedly suffered a quad injury against the Redskins on Sunday, which opened the door for Elijhaa Penny to get 10 carries for 45 yards.

It's unclear how serious the injury is, but if you were counting on Williams this week against the Giants, you better grab Penny as insurance.