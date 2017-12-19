News

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 16: RBs

    Good matchups for shaky running backs is the theme of our Week 16 fantasy RB rankings, and injuries always play a major role, as well. For those in the fantasy championship game while holding onto Ezekiel Elliott, you're probably in an amazing position with his return this week, but for most of everyone else, our rankings will shed some light on potential pickups and starts in this pivotal fantasy week.

    DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry struggled last week against one of the worst ranked rush defenses, and they get another one this week the Rams.  Also, the Lions' muddled backfield hurts any of those chances against a top-10 worst-ranked fantasy defense against RBs. Week 15 injuries to Rex Burkhead and Kerwynn Williams and missed games from Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon, and Tevin Coleman will surely change up our rankings throughout the week.

    Our Week 16 rankings does its best to sort out those injuries and platoon players -- moving players from "don't start at all" to "most likely start this guy" -- and projecting those untrustworthy RBs in great matchups to help with your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.  

    WEEK 16 RANKINGS
    Quarterback | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

    Note: We'll be updating our RB rankings throughout the week, so check back often! 



  • 1
    Le'Veon Bell, Steelers


    Steelers @ Texans



  • 2
    Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys


    Cowboys vs. Seahawks



  • 3
    Todd Gurley, Rams


    Rams @ Titans



  • 4
    Leonard Fournette, Jaguars


    Jaguars @ 49ers



  • 5
    Mark Ingram, Saints


    Saints vs. Falcons



  • 6
    Jordan Howard, Bears


    Bears vs. Browns



  • 7
    Melvin Gordon, Chargers


    Chargers @ Jets



  • 8
    LeSean McCoy, Bills


    Bills @ Patriots



  • 9
    Devonta Freeman, Falcons


    Falcons @ Saints



  • 10
    Alvin Kamara, Saints


    Saints vs. Falcons



  • 11
    Kareem Hunt, Chiefs


    Chiefs vs. Dolphins



  • 12
    Christian McCaffrey, Panthers


    Panthers vs. Bucs



  • 13
    Alex Collins, Ravens


    Ravens vs. Colts



  • 14
    Dion Lewis, Patriots


    Patriots vs. Bills



  • 15
    Kenyan Drake, Dolphins


    Dolphins @ Chiefs



  • 16
    Joe Mixon, Bengals


    Bengals vs. Lions



  • 17
    Carlos Hyde, 49ers


    49ers vs. Jaguars



  • 18
    Marshawn Lynch, Raiders


    Raiders @ Eagles



  • 19
    Jerick McKinnon, Vikings


    Vikings @ Packers



  • 20
    Samaje Perine, Redskins


    Redskins vs. Broncos



  • 21
    C.J. Anderson, Broncos


    Broncos @ Redskins



  • 22
    Latavius Murray, Vikings


    Vikings @ Packers



  • 23
    Jamaal Williams, Packers


    Packers vs. Vikings



  • 24
    DeMarco Murray, Titans


    Titans vs. Rams



  • 25
    Jay Ajayi, Eagles


    Eagles vs. Raiders



  • 26
    Best of the rest


    26 Frank Gore, Colts @ Ravens
    27 Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals vs. Giants
    28 Lamar Miller, Texans vs. Steelers
    29 Isaiah Crowell, Browns @ Bears
    30 Doug Martin, Bucs @ Panthers
    31 Derrick Henry, Titans vs. Rams
    32 Mike Davis, Seahawks @ Cowboys
    33 LeGarrette Blount, Eagles vs. Raiders
    34 Orleans Darkwa, Giants @ Cardinals
    35 Buck Allen, Ravens vs. Colts
    36 Theo Riddick, Lions @ Bengals
    37 Peyton Barber, Bucs @ Panthers
    38 Bilal Powell, Jets vs. Chargers
    39 Duke Johnson Jr., Browns @ Bears
    40 James White, Patriots vs. Bills
    41 Jonathan Stewart, Panthers vs. Bucs
    42 Wayne Gallman, Giants @ Cardinals
    43 Matt Forte, Jets vs. Chargers
    44 Aaron Jones, Packers vs. Vikings
    45 Tion Green, Lions @ Bengals
    46 Rod Smith, Cowboys vs. Seahawks
    47 Alfred Morris, Cowboys vs. Seahawks
    48 Ameer Abdullah, Lions @ Bengals
    49 Giovani Bernard, Bengals vs. Lions
    50 Danny Woodhead, Ravens vs. Colts
    51 Tarik Cohen, Bears vs. Browns
    52 T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars @ 49ers
    53 Chris Ivory, Jaguars @ 49ers
    54 Marlon Mack, Colts @ Ravens
    55 Devontae Booker, Broncos @ Redskins
    56 J.D. McKissic, Seahawks @ Cowboys
    57 Andre Ellington, Texans vs. Steelers
    58 Jalen Richard, Raiders @ Eagles
    59 Matt Breida, 49ers vs. Jaguars
    60 DeAndre Washington, Raiders @ Eagles
    61 Shane Vereen, Giants @ Cardinals



