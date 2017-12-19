Fantasy Football Rankings Week 16: RBs
Good matchups for shaky running backs is the theme of our Week 16 fantasy RB rankings, and injuries always play a major role, as well. For those in the fantasy championship game while holding onto Ezekiel Elliott, you're probably in an amazing position with his return this week, but for most of everyone else, our rankings will shed some light on potential pickups and starts in this pivotal fantasy week.
DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry struggled last week against one of the worst ranked rush defenses, and they get another one this week the Rams. Also, the Lions' muddled backfield hurts any of those chances against a top-10 worst-ranked fantasy defense against RBs. Week 15 injuries to Rex Burkhead and Kerwynn Williams and missed games from Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon, and Tevin Coleman will surely change up our rankings throughout the week.
Our Week 16 rankings does its best to sort out those injuries and platoon players -- moving players from "don't start at all" to "most likely start this guy" -- and projecting those untrustworthy RBs in great matchups to help with your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
WEEK 16 RANKINGS
Note: We'll be updating our RB rankings throughout the week, so check back often!
1
Le'Veon Bell, Steelers
Steelers @ Texans
2
Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Seahawks
3
Todd Gurley, Rams
Rams @ Titans
4
Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
Jaguars @ 49ers
5
Mark Ingram, Saints
Saints vs. Falcons
6
Jordan Howard, Bears
Bears vs. Browns
7
Melvin Gordon, Chargers
Chargers @ Jets
8
LeSean McCoy, Bills
Bills @ Patriots
9
Devonta Freeman, Falcons
Falcons @ Saints
10
Alvin Kamara, Saints
Saints vs. Falcons
11
Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Dolphins
12
Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
Panthers vs. Bucs
13
Alex Collins, Ravens
Ravens vs. Colts
14
Dion Lewis, Patriots
Patriots vs. Bills
15
Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
Dolphins @ Chiefs
16
Joe Mixon, Bengals
Bengals vs. Lions
17
Carlos Hyde, 49ers
49ers vs. Jaguars
18
Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
Raiders @ Eagles
19
Jerick McKinnon, Vikings
Vikings @ Packers
20
Samaje Perine, Redskins
Redskins vs. Broncos
21
C.J. Anderson, Broncos
Broncos @ Redskins
22
Latavius Murray, Vikings
Vikings @ Packers
23
Jamaal Williams, Packers
Packers vs. Vikings
24
DeMarco Murray, Titans
Titans vs. Rams
25
Jay Ajayi, Eagles
Eagles vs. Raiders
26
Best of the rest
26 Frank Gore, Colts @ Ravens
27 Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals vs. Giants
28 Lamar Miller, Texans vs. Steelers
29 Isaiah Crowell, Browns @ Bears
30 Doug Martin, Bucs @ Panthers
31 Derrick Henry, Titans vs. Rams
32 Mike Davis, Seahawks @ Cowboys
33 LeGarrette Blount, Eagles vs. Raiders
34 Orleans Darkwa, Giants @ Cardinals
35 Buck Allen, Ravens vs. Colts
36 Theo Riddick, Lions @ Bengals
37 Peyton Barber, Bucs @ Panthers
38 Bilal Powell, Jets vs. Chargers
39 Duke Johnson Jr., Browns @ Bears
40 James White, Patriots vs. Bills
41 Jonathan Stewart, Panthers vs. Bucs
42 Wayne Gallman, Giants @ Cardinals
43 Matt Forte, Jets vs. Chargers
44 Aaron Jones, Packers vs. Vikings
45 Tion Green, Lions @ Bengals
46 Rod Smith, Cowboys vs. Seahawks
47 Alfred Morris, Cowboys vs. Seahawks
48 Ameer Abdullah, Lions @ Bengals
49 Giovani Bernard, Bengals vs. Lions
50 Danny Woodhead, Ravens vs. Colts
51 Tarik Cohen, Bears vs. Browns
52 T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars @ 49ers
53 Chris Ivory, Jaguars @ 49ers
54 Marlon Mack, Colts @ Ravens
55 Devontae Booker, Broncos @ Redskins
56 J.D. McKissic, Seahawks @ Cowboys
57 Andre Ellington, Texans vs. Steelers
58 Jalen Richard, Raiders @ Eagles
59 Matt Breida, 49ers vs. Jaguars
60 DeAndre Washington, Raiders @ Eagles
61 Shane Vereen, Giants @ Cardinals