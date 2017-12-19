In one of the most anticipated weekends of the season, the NFL did not disappoint.

NFL Week 15 local headlines: Jesse James 'sick' over reversed TD; trouble brews in Seattle

The blockbuster matchup between the Steelers and Patriots lived up to the advance billing, though, as is often the way in the modern-day NFL, it was the referees and their interpretation of the rulebook that stole the headlines.

Meanwhile, as more teams clinched playoff berths, there was the clearest sign yet of a shift in the balance of power in the NFC West.

Here are some of the best headlines from an absorbing NFL Week 15.

James 'sick' over reversed TD: There's no other place to start than Pittsburgh, where the Patriots prevailed, 27-24, over the Steelers with the help of a controversial ruling. Steelers tight end Jesse James was ruled by officials not to have "survived the ground" as he made what looked to be the winning touchdown catch. Afterward, he said: "I'm sick about it. I'll be thinking about it all night." The debate over the decision and the NFL's mess of a catch rule will continue much longer than that.

Allen: Gronk goat: Things were understandably lighter in the Patriots' locker room, where tight end Dwayne Allen spent his time successfully persuading a reporter to refer to Rob Gronkowski as "Gronk GOAT." It's tough to argue after a stunning nine-catch 168-yard performance that Gronk isn't the best to ever do it from the tight end spot (a.k.a. Greatest of All Time).



Reporter: on Gronk...



Dwayne Allen cuts him off: "Gronk goat"



Reporter: Gronk...



Dwayne Allen cuts him off: "Gronk goat"



Reporter: "Ok, for Gronk goat...

— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 18, 2017



Raiders fume over paper-thin decision: The Steelers weren't the only team left seething at the officials, as "Sunday Night Football" delivered the bizarre scene of the Cowboys being awarded a first down on a fourth-down play as referee Gene Steratore used a folded index card after being unable to make a decision using the sticks. The Cowboys went on to win as Derek Carr fumbled the ball out of the end zone on the final drive, and coach Jack del Rio struggled to hold back his anger. "I'm not happy with the way things were done. … (I've) never seen air like that and have it somehow turn into a first down," Del Rio said. "There was air between the ball and the stick. That's short. The ball goes the other way. Period."

No thought of Rams letting up: The Rams stunningly dismantled the Seahawks, 42-7, at CenturyLink Field, no less, to take control of the NFC West. And for Todd Gurley, who scored four touchdowns, there was never any thought of taking the foot off the gas. "We didn't want to let up," he said. "These guys have been kicking our ass for the last 10, 15 years. You have to enjoy it. You have to take advantage of the situation."

Trouble brewing in Seahawks locker room?: The Seahawks have been successful over the years despite some well-publicized locker-room spats. And another could be brewing after Earl Thomas suggested linebacker Bobby Wagner should not have played through a hamstring issue. "The backups would have done just as good," he said. In a since-deleted tweet Wagner told Thomas to "keep my name out yo mouth" and "stop being jealous of other people success." Seattle's postseason hopes are hanging by a thread, and the Seahawks do not appear to be in a mindset to turn things around.

Garoppolo better than advertised: Three starts, three wins for Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the second game-winning drive of his brief 49ers career and threw for 381 yards and a touchdown in a 25-23 victory over the Titans. Garoppolo's latest stellar performance led coach Kyle Shanahan to concede that Garoppolo has somewhat surpassed expectations. "He's been just as good as advertised if not better," Shanahan said of the quarterback who is ensuring the 49ers will be a sexy postseason pick in 2018.

Khan hails 'mind-blowing' Jaguars: The Jags clinched their first playoff berth since 2007 as they crushed the Texans, 45-7, and owner Shad Khan could not hide his delight. "It's unbelievable," Khan said. "To win the way we did? Mind-blowing." Jacksonville, having produced such an impressive season even with Blake Bortles at quarterback, has certainly blown more than a few minds this season.

Rudolph never doubted Bridgewater return: The Vikings clinched a playoff berth with an easy win over the Bengals, but the biggest cheer of the day came when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater came on in relief of Case Keenum for his first snaps since January 2016 following his recovery from a devastating knee injury. Reflecting on the day in practice when Bridgewater suffered the injury, tight end Kyle Rudolph said: "To talk to him in the hospital that night, I knew there was no way he would be done playing football. He was so determined to get back out there and play. Today was not a surprise for me."

McCarthy not drawn on Rodgers decision: Aaron Rodgers could not save the Packers' playoff hopes as they were beaten, 31-24, by the Panthers. A Falcons win over the Buccaneers on Monday officially would eliminate Green Bay, but coach Mike McCarthy would not reveal whether he will sit the quarterback again to allow his broken collarbone to fully heal. "We'll get back and we'll assess it," McCarthy said. "We play a game in six days."