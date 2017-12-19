Bobby Wagner didn't think too highly of Earl Thomas' comments regarding his injury.

Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner hits back at Earl Thomas, then deletes tweet

The Seahawks linebacker fired back at his teammate on Twitter after Thomas said Wagner shouldn't have played through his injured hamstring against the Rams on Sunday.

"E keep my name out yo mouth. Stop being jealous of other people success. I still hope you keep balling bro," Wagner tweeted.

Wagner quickly deleted the tweet, but not before screenshots preserved it forever. He then sent another tweet about holding himself accountable, but deleted that post as well.

Following the Seahawks' brutal 42-7 loss to the Rams, Thomas was asked how much injures caught up to the team and played a role in the defeat.

"You've got to give your hats off to Wags and a couple guys that played, but my personal opinion, I don't think they should have played," Thomas said, via the Seattle Times. "I think the backups would have did just as good. But the injuries — Kam, Sherm, K.J. — they definitely hurt today."

When prompted about how limited he believed Wagner was, Thomas shared his thoughts on his lagged performance.

"I have no clue," he said. "But you normally see Wags running from sideline to sideline, and he just couldn't do it today. But I think he just waited a little bit too long to take himself out."

The Seahawks (8-6) will prepare for the return of Ezekiel Elliott when they visit the Cowboys (8-6) at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday before closing the regular season at home against the Cardinals (6-8).