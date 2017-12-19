I-League 2017: Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Chennai City travel to Goa to take on Churchill Brothers in a clash between two struggling sides at the bottom of the table in I-League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.

Game Churchill Brothers vs Chennai City Date Monday, December 19 Time 8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams Star Sports 2/2HD Hotstar

TEAM NEWS

Churchill Brothers Possible XI: James Kithan (GK); Ban Nonghklaw, Suraj Singh, Monday Osagie, Dene Meitei; Nicholas Fernandes, Israil Gurung; Kalu Ogba, Peter Omoduemuke, Uttam Rai; Eric Obinna.

Injured - Karthik Govindswamy, Pankaj Sona

Doubtful - None

Key Players - Eric Obinna

Chennai City Possible XI: Uros Poljanec, Venjamin Shumeiko, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Henry Mosang, Pradeep Mohanraj, Edwin Sydney, Jean Michel Joachim, Charles Anandraj, Soosai Raj, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Murilo Almeida.

Injured - None

Doubtful - Dharmaraj Ravanan

Key Players - Jean-Michel Joachim, Michael Soosairaj.

GAME PREVIEW

In a battle of two teams who are winless this season, Churchill Brothers will have to make their home advantage count. The Goa-based side have had a tough run of fixtures to kick-off the season with and have succumbed to defeats against Shillong Lajong, defending champions Aizawl, Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Tuesday's game against fellow bottom strugglers Chennai City will be Churchill's first game at home this season. They suffered an added time heartbreak against East Bengal in their last game and will need to regroup and start afresh against Chennai.

Chennai City's situation isn't too different from their next opponents. They have a solitary point to Churchill's zero and are placed second from the bottom, above their opponents. A point earned against Gokulam in Calicut is what seperates both teams going into the game on Tuesday.

Things off the field haven't been all rosy for the home side either. Ukrainian coach Mykola Shevchenko has returned home and Alfred Fernandes has taken charge as the main man on the sidelines.

For the visitors, the form of the foreign players have hurt their chances in every game. Attacking midfielder Soosairaj has impressed and will once again shoulder the responsibility of creating chances against a struggling Churchill defence which has shipped 11 goals in their four games so far.

Whether Soundararajan's men can make use of that weakness is a different question.