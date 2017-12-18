The Ashes Round-up: Perth pummelling sees Australia reclaim the urn

The Ashes urn is back in Australia's hands after Steve Smith's men completed victory over England in Perth by an innings and 41 runs.

After a delay caused by rain and wet patches on the WACA pitch, the hosts wrapped up another win with ease on Monday and will now be targeting another 5-0 whitewash.

THE HEADLINES

- Josh Hazlewood claims 5-48 as England, who resumed on 132-4, are dismissed for 218 in their second innings to lose an eighth Perth Test in succession.

- Dawid Malan's 54 is the only contribution of note from the tourists, whose defeat is confirmed when Chris Woakes is caught behind off Pat Cummins.

- Australia are now 3-0 up in the series and on course for another clean sweep ahead of Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

- However, the hosts could be without Mitchell Starc at the MCG. The left-armer is struggling with a bruised heel.

MOMENT OF THE DAY

Only one winner here. Cummins will certainly never forget the moment he had Chris Woakes caught behind to seal Ashes glory.

OPTA FACTS

- England have lost after making 400+ batting first on nine occasions. Four of those defeats have been by an innings, including two last year against India and this latest reverse.

- Steve Smith, who was named man of the match following his 239 in Australia's first innings, is the fourth player in Ashes history to make multiple scores of 200+ (Don Bradman 8, Wally Hammond 4, Bob Simpson also 2).

- Malan is the highest England run-scorer in a Test match at the WACA. His tally of 194 across two innings just surpasses the 193 Derek Randall made in 1982.

REACTION

"It's just an amazing achievement from this group and I think a lot of credit has got to go to the selectors as well," - Australia captain Smith reflects on his side's victory and dominance of the series to date.

"It is very difficult to take. Fair play to Australia, they've outplayed us in all three games and we've got to be better," - Smith's opposite number, Joe Root, makes no excuses for England's latest defeat.

CAN ENGLAND AVOID A WHITEWASH?

England now face the challenge of avoiding another 5-0 hiding on Australian soil. The fourth Test in Melbourne, beginning on Boxing Day, represents their first chance to salvage something from a painful tour.