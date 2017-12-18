President Kenyatta congratulate Harambee Stars for lifting Cecafa

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Harambee Stars for winning the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Kenya beat Zanzibar 3-2 (2-2) to lift her first title since 2013 in a tensed final that was decided by a penalty shootout at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams had played to a 2-2 draw after a marathon 120 minutes.

“On behalf of an adoring and grateful Nation and my Government, I congratulate our national team, Harambee Stars, for playing valiantly right from the preliminaries to the finals and emerging the Cecafa champions,” said President Kenyatta in an online post.

Stars earned Sh10 million for lifting the tournament with Deputy President, William Ruto donating Sh5 million.

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko and his Machakos counterpart, Alfred Mutua each contributed one million with the rest coming from the prize money for lifting the regional tournament.