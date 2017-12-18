Van Gaal wants Premier League job to complete Manchester United revenge mission

Louis van Gaal is still bitter at his Manchester United axing and would welcome the opportunity to “get one over” on the Red Devils.

Van Gaal wants revenge on Man Utd as he waits on job offers

The experienced Dutchman got United back on the trophy trail in 2016 when he saw the club to FA Cup glory.

He was, however, to be unceremoniously removed from his post a year before the end of his contract as Jose Mourinho was handed the reins at Old Trafford.

Van Gaal insists that he now has no intention of getting back into club management, but the 66-year-old would “make one exception” if given the chance to exact revenge on United in a top Premier League post.

The Daily Mirror quotes him as saying in Rotterdam on Sunday evening: “I will probably not manage a club anymore.

“I would make one exception - if a big English club comes for me, then I would do it. Because then I can get the chance to get one over on Manchester United.”

Van Gaal was heavily linked with a move to Everton once countryman Ronald Koeman was relieved of his duties.

That position eventually went to Sam Allardyce, though, meaning that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss remains out of work.

He has said in the past that he is no rush to return to management, but he remains disappointed at the manner in which his last job was brought to a close.

Van Gaal has already questioned United’s decision to approach Mourinho while he was still in charge at Old Trafford, but he bears no grudge against the Portuguese as it was the Red Devils board who acted out of line.

He added: “[Ed] Woodward should have come to me and we could have worked on that.

“I have nothing against Jose.”

While reluctant to condemn Mourinho for taking his job, Van Gaal has been critical of the football United have played since his departure – with there a feeling that he was unfairly judged for favouring a cautious approach.

He told Fox Sports Netherlands following the Red Devils’ 2-1 derby defeat to Manchester City: “If you ask me how did I do at United, I will say it was my best year ever, given the circumstances I was working under.

“We played football that was quite alright. But it's not football that is appreciated in England.

“And yet, right now, looking at United, I have to conclude Mourinho is not being criticised while it's far more boring football.

“What United produce now is defensive football. I always played attacking football. The proof is that the opposition were always parking the bus.

“They don’t do that now because Jose Mourinho plays so defensive."