Quarterback Justin Fields, the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2018 according to 247Sports, confirmed Sunday he’s sticking with his decision to attend Georgia.

The dual-threat signal-caller will make his choice official on Wednesday, the first day of the new early signing period, per DawgNation.



Top QB prospect Justin Fields confirms commitment to Georgia I will be officially signing Wednesday, December 20th at 12:00pm at Harrison High School...

— Justin Fields (@justnfields) December 18, 2017



Fields committed to Georgia over Florida State in October, but with the recent coaching turnover among big-time college football programs in the south, there have been renewed efforts to win him over. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, Florida’s Dan Mullen and Florida State’s Willie Taggart all tried to convince Fields to visit their schools, but spending this weekend in Athens affirmed his decision to play for Georgia.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart boasts the No. 3 recruiting class on 247Sports’ rankings.

The 6-3, 223-pound Fields played in the Under Armour All-America Game, and in his senior season at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Ga., he passed for 1,678 yards, 21 touchdowns and two interceptions and ran for 955 yards and 15 scores.