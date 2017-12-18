NBA wrap: LeBron James logs third straight triple-double as Cavaliers keep rolling

Registering his third consecutive triple-double – and sporting one black and one white shoe to promote social equality – LeBron James led the Cavaliers to a 106-99 win at the Wizards on Sunday. The Cavs improved to 22-8 win the victory, and they’ve won five games in a row and 18 of their last 19.

James didn’t shoot well vs. Washington, making just eight of his 23 field-goal attempts. "I actually played pretty bad tonight,” he acknowledged after the game, per cleveland.com. “I wasn't as strong with the ball. I had six turnovers. I was kind of lazy with the ball at times, and my teammates did a good job of bailing me out."

Still, he finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists.

Kevin Love scored a team-high 25 points and grabbed nine boards.

The Wizards hung in for most of the game and threatened to disrupt the Cavs’ streak. The game was tied at 60 at the half and at 83 after three quarters.

Then, LeBron took over, scoring or assisting on 15 of Cleveland's 23 points in fourth.

"The game is very, very slow to me right now," James said. "I'm just playing the game at a snail's pace, and I'm able to see everything and see things happen before they actually happen and put the ball on-time and on-target.

"I'm just in a good groove, and I'll probably be here for awhile."

That’s a scary thought for the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Stud of the night

In his fourth game in the starting lineup, Pistons small forward Reggie Bullock dropped a career-high 20 points and pulled down five rebounds in Detroit’s 114-110 home win over the Magic. Bullock’s points came in remarkably efficient fashion, as he made 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 from long range, and nine of his points came in the third quarter, when the Pistons built a 22-point lead.

"He was phenomenal," guard Reggie Jackson said of Bullock, per the Detroit Free Press. "He's taking shots he's comfortable with. We have confidence behind him because we see him work each and every day."

The Pistons are 3-1 since Stan Van Gundy inserted Bullock into the starting five.

Duds of the night

Nets starters Ronda Hollis-Jefferson (2 for 10), Spencer Dinwiddie (1 for 6) and DeMarre Carroll (1 for 6) combined to shoot 4 for 22 in Brooklyn’s 109-97 loss at home the Packers. Dinwiddie missed all five of his three-point attempts, and Carroll missed all three of his. The trio scored just 16 points combined.

Highlights

Here’s a few tastes of LeBron’s fourth-quarter takeover – finding Jeff Green with a full-court pass, and taking Mike Scott to spin class.



What’s next

Warriors (23-6) at Lakers (10-17). Steve Kerr promises his team will be on the floor to pay homage to one of the game’s all-time greats when the Lakers retire Kobe Bryant’s jerseys before Monday night’s game. Yes, that’s jerseys, as in Kobe’s No. 8 and No. 24. That’s about all the floor time Draymond Green will see, however, as the power forward will miss his third consecutive game with shoulder injury.