Ronaldo a legend, one of best ever – Ramos

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is a "legend" and one of the greatest players of all-time, according to team-mate Sergio Ramos.

Ronaldo claimed a record-equalling fifth Ballon d'Or earlier this month, joining Barcelona star Lionel Messi on that total.

Ramos sung the praises of the Portugal international, saying he was different to any forward the world had ever seen.

"Our number seven is a striker like we have never seen before," the Spain defender told Telefoot.

"He is already a legend and will be recognised as one of the best players in the history of football.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has a very important role in the team and everyone respects it."

Ronaldo is yet to hit top form this season, but has scored 16 goals in 21 games in all competitions.