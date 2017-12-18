The NFL Panthers went up for sale Sunday night. About two minutes after the announcement (slight exaggeration), the first unsolicited offer came through Twitter, from hip-hop giant Diddy.

Carolina Panthers sale: Diddy wants to 'make history' by buying franchise

His interest is due, in part, to his desire to be a football pioneer.



I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!

— Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017





There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history.

— Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017



Diddy made headlines in October when he tweeted that he wanted to buy the entire league. At the time, he was trying to show support to NFL players who were staging protests during the national anthem. Buying one of the league's 32 franchises would be a far more serious idea.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson decided to sell the club following the launch of an NFL investigation into allegations of harassment and mistreatment against Richardson. The allegations were laid out in a story by SI.com.

Richardson said in a statement Sunday that the sale process would begin after the end of the 2017 NFL season.

Forbes magazine valued the Panthers at $2.3 billion in September.