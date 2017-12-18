Browns coach Hue Jackson threw his rookie quarterback under the proverbial bus Sunday, implying after Cleveland’s 27-10 loss at home to the Ravens that he’s not sure DeShone Kizer has what it takes to make it in the NFL.

Browns coach Hue Jackson wonders if DeShone Kizer will 'ever get it'

"He has some work to do,'' Jackson said, per cleveland.com. "I think that's a fair question if he'll ever get it. I think he will, but he has to keep working.”

Kizer threw two interceptions in Sunday’s loss, including his NFL-worst sixth in the red zone. His 19 total interceptions are also the most in the league, and he’s lost six fumbles as well. Eight of his picks have come in the fourth quarter or overtime, and he has a league-low 59.4 QB rating.

"Those are the things that he has to really fight against,'' Jackson said of Kizer’s penchant to turn the ball over in the red zone. "That's one of the areas of the field where there have been some struggles, but there has also been some improvement. You want to keep it going that way. Today we took a step back."

Kizer acknowledged he tends to press in crunch time.

“Yeah, and that's something I need to adjust,'' he said. "There have been multiple times throughout this year where we are trying to get that big play. In order to do so, unfortunately, I forced a couple of passes. I have to eat that, but it's another learning experience."

Jackson said after the Browns’ loss to Jacksonville on Nov. 19 that Kizer would be his starter for the rest of the season, but the coach may be having a change of heart.

“I think he can (make it to the finish line),'' said Jackson, per cleveland.com. "Obviously, I'm going to watch the tape and make the best decision for our football team because we're still trying to win.”

Kizer said he has not been told whether he’ll start next week at the Bears.

The Browns are now 0-13 this season. They were 1-15 last year, when Kizer was not their quarterback.

Beyond this season, Kizer does not appear to be the answer. Writes cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot: “The reality of the situation is that the Browns will have to draft a quarterback with their top pick in the draft. ...

“Kizer's struggles are a main reason Jackson pushed the Browns to trade for AJ McCarron before the deadline, and also for Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason,” Cabot added.

Jackson, though, realizes the Browns’ issues run far deeper than Kizer and wouldn’t say whether a McCarron or a Garoppolo would have meant a few Ws.

"I wish it was that simple,'' he said. "You don't know. I don't want to even speculate to that. We have to get our quarterback who's playing for us to quit turning the ball over. It's just that simple."