Richardson to put Panthers up for sale at season's end

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson will put the team up for sale at season's end amid allegations of workplace misconduct against him.

The Panthers announced earlier this week they had commenced an internal investigation into allegations against Richardson.

Richardson said on Sunday he would sell the team at the conclusion of the NFL season.

"I believe that it is time to turn the franchise over to new ownership," Richardson said in the statement.

"Therefore, I will put the team up for sale at the conclusion of this NFL season.

"We will not begin the sale process, nor will we entertain any inquiries, until the very last game is played."

Panthers were awarded the NFL's 29th franchise in 1993, and Richardson's team were valued at $2.3billion in September, according to Forbes.