Antonio Brown left the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots amid reports he could miss the remainder of the NFL regular season through injury.

Steelers star Brown suffers calf injury

Steelers receiver Brown exited Sunday's 27-24 loss to Super Bowl champions the Patriots early in the second quarter due to a calf problem before being taken to hospital.

Brown was helped off the field after injuring his left leg while attempting to make a catch in the end zone.

The Steelers said late in the second quarter Brown was questionable to return with a calf injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin told CBS at half-time he did not expect the five-time Pro Bowler to make it back onto the field.

Pittsburgh then ruled Brown out before the start of the third quarter, and he was eventually taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Brown was sandwiched between a pair of defenders and his left shin collided with the leg of Patriots safety Eric Rowe as Duron Harmon provided coverage behind Brown.

The 29-year-old, who earlier in the game became the first receiver in NFL history with five straight 100-reception seasons, was helped off the field without putting any pressure on his left leg. After being checked out on the sideline, Brown was then taken to the locker room to get X-rays.