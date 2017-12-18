The Seahawks were embarrassed by the Rams on Sunday at CenturyLink Field, the latest piece of evidence that their air of home invincibility has faded. Los Angeles rolled to a 34-0 halftime lead, holding Seattle to 59 yards and four first downs and sacking Russell Wilson four times before the break, and by then, the game was pretty much over.

Three takeaways from the Rams’ dismantling of Seahawks

The final count: Rams 42, Seahawks 7.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s dismantling in the NFC West.

The Seahawks are on life support. The Seahawks (8-6) remain alive for a playoff spot, but even if they sneak in, it’s hard to envision them making much of an impact. Sunday, in a game crucial to their season, they not only came up empty, they put forth a half-hearted effort – at home no less. The Seattle crowd felt as much, showering the players with boos as they headed for the lockeroom at half.

The offensive line can’t protect Russell Wilson – the Rams harassed him mercilessly and sacked him a total of seven times. The Seahawks' injury-depleted defense is a shell of its former self, demoralized by Todd Gurley, who gashed them for 152 yards on the ground.

A trip to Dallas is next up for Seattle, and here’s one of many reminders you’ll hear this week that Ezekiel Elliott will be back for the Cowboys. A loss would sound the death knell for the Seahawks’ season.

Let’s pump the breaks on the Rams. Yes, the Rams put together a complete game in Seattle, dominating the Seahawks on both sides of the ball, and if they play like this come January, they’ll be a factor in the NFC playoffs. But, realistically, they’re not quite as good as Sunday’s one-sided box score suggests, and even though their regular-season closes with two winnable games (at Tennessee, vs. San Francisco), they’re a longshot to grab the conference’s No. 2 seed and a bye to the divisional round (the Eagles have already clinched a bye).

Something else to keep in mind about the Rams’ long-term prospects: They’ve already lost this season to the Eagles and Vikings, and they’ll likely have to go on the road to face one of those teams if they win their game in the wild-card round.

Why isn’t Gurley in the MVP conversation? Gurley’s not among the eight favorites to win this season’s MVP award, per oddshark.com, but his season-long performance has been scintillating. His four touchdowns today (three rushing, one receiving) brings his season total to a league-leading 17. That’s six clear of the three guys tied for second with 11 (Alvin Kamara, DeAndre Hopkins, Melvin Gordon), and his 1,814 total yards from scrimmage are second in the league, just a shade behind leader Le'Veon Bell (1,849).